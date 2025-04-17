Just In: Reps Postpones Interactive Session With Rivers State Sole Administrator, Ibas

The House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State Oversight has postponed its interactive session with the Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.).

Naija News reports that the interactive session was earlier slated for Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 4:00 PM.

According to Vanguard, the postponement followed a formal request from Ibas to shift the meeting to a later date.

Recall the House of Representatives spokesperson, Akin Rotimi (Jnr), announced the interactive session on Wednesday, following the committee’s first meeting.

The meeting came after the committee’s official inauguration by the Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Rotimi explained that the meeting served as an opportunity for the committee to discuss initial reports and developments from Rivers State since the appointment of Vice Admiral Ibas as the Sole Administrator.

He further noted that the committee’s constitutional mandate under Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) required them to exercise full legislative oversight.

The statement read, “Pursuant to its constitutional mandate to exercise full legislative oversight in accordance with Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Committee resolved, among other matters, to invite Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.), the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, to appear before it for a comprehensive interactive session.”

Rotimi emphasized that the engagement with the Sole Administrator was essential to understanding the true state of affairs in Rivers State and ensuring the House fulfills its oversight responsibilities in the public interest.