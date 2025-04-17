I Have Enough Evidence To Back My Claim – Natasha Dismisses Yahaya Bello’s Petition

The suspended lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has stated that she has enough evidence to back her assassination claim against former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

Recall that Bello had petitioned the Inspector General of Police over alleged defamatory statements made against him by Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The petition, follows the embattled senator claim that the former governor and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, were allegedly plotting to assassinate her.

In his petition, Bello urged the police to invite Akpoti-Uduaghan for questioning and to compel her to produce credible evidence to back her claims.

“Where she fails to do so, cause her to be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the law for criminal defamation, inciting public disturbance, and spreading false information injurious to public peace,” the petition read.

However, speaking in an interview with Punch, Natasha, through her lawyer, Victor Giwa urged Bello to allow the police do their job.

“They should calm down and allow the police to do their job. There is already a petition to that effect with the IGP.

“To show that it wasn’t a mere allegation, Natasha has enough evidence to back up her point,” Giwa stated.