‘How Can Ganduje Be Chairman Of Anything’ – Buba Galadima Dismisses Kwankwaso Defection Rumours

A chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has rejected claims that the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is planning a return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Galadima asserted that the NNPP has been focused on providing Nigerians with insight into what the party stands for through responsive and responsible governance. He further emphasized that only politically failed individuals speculate about future elections during their terms in office.

Naija News reports that this response comes after the APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, recently suggested that Kwankwaso might rejoin the ruling party. Ganduje made the statement during a meeting with the Tinubu Support Group in Abuja, expressing that the APC is awaiting Kwankwaso’s return, citing the party’s ongoing efforts to include prominent political figures, including federal lawmakers.

However, Galadima dismissed these claims, asserting that it was only through the grace of President Bola Tinubu that someone like Ganduje could hold the position of APC National Chairman.

He further added that no one in Kano or any other part of Nigeria should be proud to associate with the APC under Ganduje’s leadership.

Galadima also accused Ganduje of using the NNPP to gain media attention, suggesting that the APC leader was merely seeking visibility at the expense of the opposition party.

He stated: “I am hearing this from you. So, if we go to APC, will Nigerians hear this from Ganduje? Even because of him, nobody would like to go to APC. Only Tinubu can make Ganduje the party chairman.

“How can Ganduje be chairman of anything? They are the people who keep us in the press because they are confused. Everything is going asunder across the country

“These are the same people who use social media and propaganda to denigrate us in NNPP. If they do not claim that Kwankwaso is working for President Tinubu, they will gossip that Kwankwaso is going to France to lobby Mr President.”