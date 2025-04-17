Ganduje: He Has A Track Record Of Destroying Parties – Kano APC Slams Breaks On Kwankwaso’s Potential Return

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed speculations that the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso may return to the party.

Speaking to Punch, APC’s Kano Public Relations Officer, Ahmed S. Aruwa, branded Kwankwaso a political liability.

Naija News reports that the chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje had earlier stirred controversy when he claimed the NNPP was “dead,” adding that the APC was ready to “welcome Kwankwaso back home.”

“The coffin has already been constructed. What remains now is to dig the grave. Kwankwaso wants to come back, and we will welcome him,” Ganduje said.

However, Aruwa has stated that Kwankwaso’s potential return would not benefit the APC or Kano State.

“Kwankwaso has a track record of destroying parties. He wrecked the PDP, left it in crisis, and is now doing the same to the NNPP. We don’t need him in APC,” Aruwa said.

He alleged that Kwankwaso’s interest in returning to the APC was purely strategic, aimed at contesting the presidency in 2031 after President Bola Tinubu’s second term.

“We know his game. He wants to hijack the party structure through the back door.

“From 2019 to 2023, we toiled to build the APC while he insulted and mocked us. We won’t allow him to ruin the party,” the NNPP stalwart said.

Aruwa concluded that Kwankwaso must first reconcile with Ganduje before any potential return to the party could be considered.

“If he truly wants to return, he should start by meeting and reconciling with Ganduje,” Aruwa stated.