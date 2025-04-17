FG, States, LGs Share ₦1.578 Trillion Allocation For March

The federal government, state governments and local governments shared ₦1.578 trillion, as allocation, for March.

Naija News reports that the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), at its April 2025 meeting, chaired by the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, shared the sum from a gross total of ₦ 2.411 trillion.

A statement by the Ministry of Finance’s spokesman, Mohammed Manga, revealed that from the stated amount, inclusive of Gross Statutory Revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) and Exchange Difference; the Federal Government received ₦528.696 billion, the States received ₦530.448 billion, the Local Government Councils got ₦387.002 billion, while the Oil Producing States received ₦132.611 billion as Derivation, (13% of Mineral Revenue).

The sum of ₦85.376 billion was given for the cost of collection, while ₦747.180 billion was allocated for Transfers Intervention and Refunds.

The statement indicated that the Gross Revenue available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) for March was ₦637.618 billion, as against ₦654.456 billion distributed in the preceding month, resulting in a decrease of ₦16.838 billion.

From that amount, the sum of ₦25.505 billion was allocated for the cost of collection, and the sum of ₦18.363 billion given for Transfers, Intervention and Refunds. The remaining sum of ₦593.750 billion was distributed to the three tiers of government, of which the Federal Government got ₦89.063 billion, the States received ₦296.875 billion and Local Government Councils got ₦207.813 billion.

Accordingly, the Gross Statutory Revenue of ₦1.718 trillion received for the month was higher than the sum of ₦1.653 trillion received in the previous month by ₦65.422 billion. From the stated amount, the sum of N58.831 Billion was allocated for the cost of collection and a total sum of ₦728.817 billion for Transfers, Intervention and Refunds.

The remaining balance of ₦931.325 billion was distributed as follows: Federal Government got the sum of ₦422.485 billion, States received ₦214.290 billion, the sum of ₦165.209 billion was allocated to LGCs and ₦129.341 billion was given to Derivation Revenue (13% Mineral producing States).

Also, the sum of ₦26.011 billion from Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) was distributed to the three (3) tiers of government as follows: the Federal Government received ₦3.746 billion, States got ₦12.485 billion, Local Government Councils received ₦8.740 billion, while ₦1.040 billion was allocated for Cost of Collection.

Also, the sum of ₦28.711 billion from Exchange Difference was distributed to the three tiers of Government as follows: Federal government got ₦13.402 billion, the State received ₦6.798 billion, the LGCs got ₦5.241 billion, while the Oil producing States received ₦3.270 billion.

Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) and Companies Income Tax (CIT) increased considerably, while Oil and Gas Royalty, Value Added Tax (VAT), Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), Excise Duty, Import Duty and CET Levies recorded decreases.

The total revenue distributable for the current month of March 2025 was drawn from Statutory Revenue of ₦931.325 billion, Value Added Tax (VAT) of ₦593.750 billion, ₦24.971 billion from Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) and the sum of ₦28.711 billion from Exchange Difference, bringing the total distributable amount for the month to ₦ 1.578 trillion.