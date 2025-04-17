‘Enough Is Enough’ – Peter Obi Backs Northern Traditional Rulers’ Stance On Spate Of Killings

The Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has backed the Northern traditional rulers over their position regarding the incessant killings in the region.

Naija News reports that the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, recently stated traditional leaders are more deeply troubled by the ongoing killings and insecurity in the Northern part of Nigeria than many politicians in the country.

Speaking at the 7th Executive Committee Meeting of the Northern Traditional Ruler’s Council in Maiduguri on Tuesday, April 15, the Sultan noted that these leaders had convened as dedicated servants of the nation to address pressing security concerns in a private session.

While expressing hope that the security challenges in the North can be addressed, the first-class traditional ruler emphasised that this can only happen if political, traditional, and religious leaders, along with the general populace, demonstrate sincerity and a willingness to contribute to the solution.

Sultan of Sokoto clarified that traditional rulers are not in competition with state governors but are instead there to support them.

In a post via 𝕏 on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, Peter Obi supported the traditional rulers, saying ‘Enough Is Enough’ to the persistent killings and insecurity plaguing the nation.

The former Governor of Anambra State urged governments at all levels to work closely with the royal fathers who are closest to the people at the grassroots.

He added that the stance of the Northern Traditional Rulers serves as a clarion call to all stakeholders, and everyone must unite to implement lasting solutions that address the root cause of the insecurity.

He said, “I would like to sincerely thank the Northern Traditional Rulers for their courageous and timely emergency declaration of the security situation in the region. I cannot agree less with them that Enough is Enough regarding the persistent killings and insecurity plaguing our nation. Their collective voice, as reported, underscores the urgent need for decisive action to protect lives and restore peace in our communities.

“I urge governments at all levels to work closely with these royal fathers who are closest to the people at the grassroots. Their commitment to addressing these challenges and offering counsel to regional governors reflects true leadership and a deep concern for the well-being of their communities.

“The stance of the Northern Traditional Rulers serves as a clarion call to all stakeholders. We must unite, irrespective of political affiliations, to implement lasting solutions that address the root causes of our nation’s challenges.

“Let us work together to build a Nigeria where every citizen feels safe, valued, and empowered.”