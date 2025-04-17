‘Damaged Man’ – Nollywood Actress, Angela Okorie Fumes Over Failed Romantic Relationship

Nollywood Actress, Angela Okorie, has vowed never to show off her man on social media until she gets married.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known while ranting over her failed romantic relationship in a post via Instagram on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

Angela revealed she recently broke up with her boyfriend due to his alleged cheating with other Nollywood girls.

The thespian said she was dating an ‘enemy’ because the man is not what he claims to be.

She wrote, “Make una wan that mad man, make he no dey post my picture na. I blocked Casanova for a long time; I don’t leave for Nollywood girls and more. Until I marry, y’all will never see my man or even know what he looks like again. Make una carry am, e fits you, not Legit Queen. I will marry right in Jesus’ name; I will not marry a man who has eyes on other women. I will marry a real king who knows his left and right, not an efulefu very gullible, easily accessible.

“If you write am not he go just reply. He saw real fame come dey jump up and down. I blocked him and removed his pics out of my page, when I found out he is using me to get relevance and women. He even told me one day that I caught his chat with a Nollywood girl; I was so angry, although he told me one day he would make sure he sleeps with all those rich women in Lagos and in Nollywood.

“I was like, who does that? The thing is, I found out early about him and deleted everything that looked like him around. In fact, at some point, I thought I was dating my enemy; he is not who he claims to be. Noise of empty selfridges bags and cheap foods in restaurants, a damaged man.”