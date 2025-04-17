BREAKING: Lagos Court Discharges, Acquites Young Boy Who Stood Before Peter Obi’s Convoy In Viral Photo

The Apapa Magistrate Court, Court 9, sitting at Orege, Ajegunle—Sikiru Adagun Courthouse, has acquitted and discharged Alabi Quadri, the young Nigerian who became a national symbol of courage during the 2023 general elections.

Naija News reports that Quadri, who had boldly stood in front of Peter Obi’s campaign convoy, was cleared of conspiracy to commit felony and armed robbery.

The court ruled that Quadri had no case to answer, marking a significant legal victory for him after spending several months in Kirikiri Prison, Lagos.

His case had originally been scheduled for a hearing on April 28, 2025, but the court expedited the proceedings following requests from human rights lawyer and activist Inibehe Effiong, along with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), which the court granted.

Quadri first gained widespread attention during the tense period of the 2023 presidential elections when a viral video showed him, a teenage boy at the time, fearlessly standing in front of Peter Obi’s campaign convoy. His act was interpreted by many Nigerians as a symbol of youthful defiance and hope amidst a charged political environment.

Despite this moment of national recognition, Quadri’s subsequent arrest and imprisonment were linked not to his actions during the election period but to a vendetta from local ‘area boys’ (thugs) who felt entitled to some of the financial support and goodwill Quadri received following his viral moment. Effiong, who recently visited the Apapa Magistrate Court with Quadri’s mother and legal colleagues, revealed that Quadri’s arrest in January was the result of prolonged threats and harassment by these individuals.

Effiong explained that Quadri was abducted while returning from work by the ‘area boys’ and taken to Amukoko Police Station (also known as Pako Police Station). He was later accused of being involved in street fights, despite being a minor at the time. He was subsequently arraigned with four strangers on charges of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, with the alleged victims said to have been robbed of N579,000 in cash and four mobile phones.

Despite his detention in Kirikiri Prison with adult prisoners, Effiong highlighted that the charges were unsubstantiated, and the legal system’s handling of Quadri’s case appeared to be the result of a personal vendetta rather than any criminal wrongdoing. The court’s ruling has been hailed as a victory for justice and human rights.

Following his acquittal, Effiong and other legal advocates expressed relief and satisfaction with the decision, emphasizing the importance of ensuring justice for individuals like Quadri, who have become symbols of resistance in a challenging political landscape.