Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has used the excitement surrounding Arsenal’s thrilling victory over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League to reinforce his call for a unified political coalition as Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections.

In a stunning match held on Wednesday night, Arsenal showcased exceptional teamwork, tactical brilliance, and resilience to beat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, earning a spot in the Champions League semi-finals with a 5-1 aggregate win, after years of near misses.

This victory reignited hope among fans globally, including Atiku Abubakar, a passionate supporter of the Premier League club.

Following the match, Atiku took to his official 𝕏 page to express his elation, posting: “Arsenal just taught us a lesson in consolidating our strengths in a coalition vehicle. Victory is assured when we stand united 🙌. -AA”

Atiku’s message quickly gained traction, resonating widely among both political observers and football enthusiasts. Many interpreted his words as a strategic metaphor, linking the dynamics of a successful football team to his vision for a strong political alliance.

Atiku, who had run for the presidency in the 2023 elections under the banner of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has been an outspoken proponent of merging opposition forces. He believes that unity is essential to counter the overwhelming influence of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

With the 2027 elections looming closer, he has consistently emphasized the urgent need for a “coalition of progressives” to create a formidable front capable of ensuring electoral success.

Note that Arsenal will face Paris Saint Germain in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals first-leg on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.