Prominent figures, including Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser of information and strategy to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, took to their respective 𝕏 pages to celebrate Arsenal’s win over Real Madrid.

On Wednesday night, April 16, Arsenal stunned football fans around the world with a historic UEFA Champions League quarter-final victory over Real Madrid, completing a dominant performance both home and away to secure their place in the semi-finals, 5-1 on aggregate.

After beating Real Madrid 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal completed a double over the 15-time Champions League winners with a 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Wednesday.

Following the unexpected triumph, prominent figures joined fans in celebrating the landmark result. Nigerian journalist and presidential aide Bayo Onanuga praised the Gunners’ display, writing, “No miracle at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Arsenal overpower Real Madrid home and away, ending the La Liga team’s Champions League dream.”

Former Nigerian Senate President Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, who is a prominent Arsenal supporter, also joined the chorus of praise, posting on his 𝕏 page, “Fantastic match, guys! Congratulations to all the Arsenal fans in Nigeria! We are through to the semi-finals!”

Rwandan President Paul Kagame, a known Arsenal supporter, hailed the team’s efforts via his 𝕏 page, saying, “M. Arteta & All Arsenal Team done us/fans & partners proud. You deserve everything…Congrats.”

Note that Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals first leg on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.