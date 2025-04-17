Amid Rising Insecurity, Pressure Mounts On Tinubu To Cancel France Retreat

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s prolonged stay in France has sparked sharp criticism from opposition leaders and security experts, as violent attacks and killings continue to escalate across Nigeria.

The 2023 presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and other opposition figures, have called on the President to return immediately, citing the recent massacres in Plateau and Benue States.

Naija News reports that Tinubu left for Paris, France, on April 2, 2025, for what was officially described as a two-week working visit to appraise his administration’s mid-term performance. However, his absence coincides with a surge in violence, particularly in Plateau and Benue States, where over 100 people have been killed in a series of brutal attacks.

On April 2, 2025, at least 40 people were killed, and over 1,000 displaced in an attack on communities in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State. The violence continued with further attacks on April 7 in the Kwall district of Bassa Local Government Area, where 51 people were killed. A day later, similar violence in Benue State resulted in 13 deaths, with several others injured or missing.

Opposition leaders have expressed frustration over the President’s absence during this time of national crisis.

Atiku Abubakar criticized Tinubu’s continued stay abroad, calling it a sign of irresponsibility.

Speaking through his media adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku emphasized the need for a leader who is physically present to tackle the country’s security issues.

The former Vice President stated, “Well, up till now, we still don’t have clarity. There’s no official explanation about why President Tinubu travelled. He claims it’s a working visit, but the question is: what kind of work is he doing? Does it include meetings with junior U.S. officials? I am not saying whatever work he’s doing in France is not important, but it is concerning that he couldn’t stay in Nigeria to carry it out. If the President wanted to rest, there are plenty of resorts within Nigeria.

“Yet, no clear reason has been given for his stay in France. Meanwhile, people believe resources are being wasted. We’re a nation deep in debt, yet spending irresponsibly. It’s unacceptable to waste borrowed funds—that’s a double burden on Nigerians.’’

“Tinubu is away while Nigeria burns—daily killings, attacks, and loss of territories, especially in the Northeast. It’s a dire situation, yet the President remains abroad. This is becoming deeply troubling.

“All we get are press statements from afar, but that’s not leadership. Nigerians are yearning for real leadership—someone who’s present and actively engaged. Unfortunately, the President’s absence has left a leadership vacuum.

“Anyone saying the President can govern from anywhere is being dishonest. He needs to be physically present to lead. His continued absence is demoralising and leaves room for bad actors to exploit the situation.

“The truth is, this administration doesn’t seem to care. They’re indifferent to the daily loss of Nigerian lives. If the President truly cared, the events of the past two weeks alone would have been reason enough to cut short his trip and return home.”

Similarly, Peter Obi expressed concern about the security situation, emphasizing that the President should suspend his trip and return home to confront the overwhelming security challenges.

Obi pointed out that over 150 Nigerians had died in the two weeks Tinubu has been away, highlighting the growing threat posed by insurgents, kidnappers, and armed herders across the country.

He said, “I am compelled at this time in our lives as a nation to call on our retreating President’s attention to the security challenges at home, which entails that he immediately suspend his ongoing retreat in a foreign land and come home to address the overwhelming security situation across the country.

“In the two weeks you have been away, over 150 Nigerians have lost their lives to insecurity across Nigeria, especially in Plateau and Zamfara states. The repeated pipeline explosions in the Niger Delta further reflect a nation in distress.

“In the North-East, Borno State leaders are bemoaning the return of insurgency, with troops and civilians being killed randomly. In the Southeast, the story is the same: killings and abductions. Amid all these, the CEO of the troubled company called Nigeria, is retreating to a faraway land in France from the company’s headquarters.

“I, therefore, like to urge Mr President to quickly suspend whatever he is doing in France and rush home to take responsibility by addressing these disturbing issues. That is the new Nigeria that the nation seeks.”

In response, the All Progressives Congress (APC) dismissed the criticism, with spokesperson Bala Ibrahim arguing that the President is still effectively leading the country from abroad.

Ibrahim stated, “Just because the President is out of the country does not mean he is not piloting the affairs of the nation from where he is.”

He emphasized that in this age of digital communication, the President can direct and manage national affairs remotely, and that the country’s leadership continues to function effectively, with the Vice President actively representing him.

Despite this defense, the opposition remains unsatisfied, with critics like PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, accusing the President of neglecting his duties in favor of personal affairs.

Osadolor described Tinubu’s absence as a sign of incompetence and insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians facing escalating violence.

“His continuous silence and absence in the midst of this bloodbath smacks of irresponsibility,” Osadolor told The PUNCH, urging the President to return and take responsibility for the worsening security crisis.