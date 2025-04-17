Ahead Of Terrorism Trial, Simon Ekpa Hires New Lawyer

Finland-based Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, has appointed a new legal representative, Kaarle Gummerus, ahead of his trial scheduled for June 2025 in Finland.

Naija News understands that the change in counsel follows the retirement of Ekpa’s former lawyer.

Kaarle Gummerus confirmed to BBC Pidgin that he had received the pre-trial file and is currently reviewing the case materials.

Ekpa, who holds dual citizenship of Nigeria and Finland, was arrested in November 2024 by Finnish law enforcement agents and remanded in prison by the Päijät-Häme district court.

He faces allegations of spreading terrorist propaganda via social media, with Finnish authorities accusing him of committing the offences in 2021 while residing in the Lahti municipality.

Ekpa is alleged to have used his social media platforms to incite violence and terrorism in southeastern Nigeria.

Despite requests from Nigerian authorities for his extradition, Finland has refused, asserting that Ekpa would be prosecuted under Finnish law due to the gravity of the charges and his citizenship status.

In a related development, in March 2025, President Bola Tinubu approved the designation of Simon Ekpa and 15 others as terrorism financiers.

The Nigerian government invoked the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, during a meeting of the Nigeria Sanctions Committee, which led to the imposition of sanctions on those individuals, including Ekpa.

The sanctions include the immediate freezing of their assets and financial resources in Nigeria, with banks required to report these to the Sanctions Committee.