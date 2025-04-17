Abure Still Listed As Labour Party’s Chairman As INEC Reviews Supreme Court Ruling

Despite the Supreme Court’s ruling on April 4, 2025, which nullified the Court of Appeal’s recognition of Julius Abure as the national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not updated its website, still listing Abure as the national chairman.

According to checks by Daily Sun on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, INEC’s website still shows Abure as the national chairman (by court order), with other party officials such as Farouk Umar (national secretary), Oluchi Operah (national treasurer), Hadiza Kishimi (national financial secretary), and Akingbade Oyelekan (national legal adviser) also listed as officials of the party.

The Supreme Court ruling on April 4, 2025, quashed the Abuja Court of Appeal’s decision that had confirmed Abure’s position, stating that the case was outside the jurisdiction of the courts as it dealt with internal party leadership issues. The apex court also upheld the appeal of Nenadi Usman, who was appointed as the LP’s caretaker chairperson in September 2024. The Court of Appeal and Federal High Court rulings that had previously recognized Abure as the chairman were overturned.

Justice John Okoro, who delivered the lead judgment, stated that the lower courts had no jurisdiction to hear the matter, as leadership disputes within a political party are considered internal issues. The Supreme Court’s decision has led to differing interpretations by Abure’s faction and Usman’s camp, each claiming the judgment favors their respective positions.

In response to the ruling, lawyer Abdul Mahmud pointed out that Abure’s tenure had expired by March 26, 2024, which precluded him from holding the controversial Nnewi Convention that elected him as national chairman. Mahmud explained that the Supreme Court’s decision invalidated the claims made by Abure, emphasizing that the LP should return to the status quo as of March 26, 2024, and proceed with proper congressional elections.

However, despite the legal clarity provided by the Supreme Court, INEC has not yet updated its website to reflect the changes in the LP leadership. When contacted, the commission’s spokesperson indicated to Daily Sun that INEC’s legal department is still reviewing the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Supreme Court judgment and will provide further guidance on the matter.