2027: Nothing Hard In Defeating Tinubu – Adebayo

The former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has said his party would not find it hard to win President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Naija News reports that Adebayo said his party would present to Nigerians the failure of the All Progressive Congress (APC) government.

In an interview with Daily Independent, the former presidential candidate of SDP faulted claims that it would be hard for the opposition to defeat the President in 2027.

He stressed that the only way President Tinubu could retain his position in 2027 is by performing better than he has done in almost two years of his government.

His words: “The plan is to engage with them, show that we love the country, but disagree with their policies. We’ll expose the weaknesses of these policies to Nigerians, including APC members who are suffering.

“The government has mismanaged economic opportunities, and we want to make sure they know it doesn’t have to fail in the next two years.

“If they don’t change their policies, we have better ones to offer, focusing on the economy, public service, and compassion.

“People who think Tinubu is unshakable forget that he is human, and no one is unshakable except God. History shows incumbents can be defeated, as seen in past elections.

“The only way we might not defeat Tinubu is if he performs his job well. Nigerians are focused on their children, food, and jobs, not on politicians’ faces.”