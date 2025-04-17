2027: ‘How Can We Leave?’ – Aliyu Speaks On CPC Members Breaking Out Of APC

A prominent ally of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Farouk Aliyu, has debunked rumours suggesting that the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc within the All Progressives Congress (APC) is planning to leave the ruling party.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today program on Wednesday, Aliyu, also known as a key member of Buhari’s political circle, firmly stated that the CPC bloc would not be parting ways with the APC.

“It’s not true; there is nothing like members of the defunct CPC wanting to move out of APC,” Aliyu said, responding to questions about the ongoing speculation.

He emphasised the CPC’s foundational role in forming the APC, making it clear that there were no plans for defection. “Our certificate, the certificate of CPC, was part of what formed APC. So, how can we leave? To go where? This is our party,” he added.

Naija News reports that Aliyu also addressed the defection of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, from the APC to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

According to Aliyu, Buhari did not endorse El-Rufai’s move, and he cautioned the former governor not to make a public spectacle of his actions due to not receiving a ministerial appointment.

El-Rufai’s decision to leave the APC has caused ripples within the party, but Aliyu downplayed its significance, saying, “El-Rufai should not bring down the roof because he did not get a ministerial appointment.”

Aliyu Calls For Unity Within APC

Aliyu, a former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, emphasised the importance of political engagement within the ruling party ahead of the 2027 elections.

He urged the APC leadership to engage with all factions within the party, including members from the defunct CPC and even from the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to minimise internal competition and strife.

“Politics is about engagement. Politics is about the interests of groups, people, and so on. That is what we are saying: engage more; not only with people from the defunct CPC, but even from the PDP. So that in 2027, there will be less competition,” he said.

Aliyu also warned against the possibility of a coalition led by Atiku Abubakar of the PDP taking over the government. He expressed confidence that the APC would not “just sit by and allow” the Atiku-led coalition to succeed in the upcoming elections.

“They are strange bedfellows,” Aliyu remarked, referring to the coalition’s formation, and added that the selection of a presidential candidate within the coalition would pose challenges to their efforts.