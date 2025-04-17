2025 Army Recruitment: Only 200 South East Youths Registered – Official Confirms

The leader of the Army Force Headquarters Recruitment Sensitisation Team in Anambra, Brigadier General Chima Ekeator, has reported that merely 200 young individuals from the South-East have signed up for the current Army recruitment process in the nation.

Naija News reports that Ekeator shared this information during a sensitisation event aimed at youth leaders and Presidents-General (P-Gs) from various communities within the state.

He emphasised the importance of motivating young people in different communities to engage in this recruitment initiative.

“This sensitisation is necessary because, according to records, only 200 persons have registered from the South-East, while in other states, not less than 4000 persons have registered.

“We are calling on youth leaders and P-Gs to go to their communities to talk to the youths and encourage them to take part in the recruitment.

“Increased youth participation will enhance the representation of the South-East in the force, ensuring that the region’s quota is fully utilised,” Ekeator said.

In a statement, Anambra Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, expressed his commitment to ensuring that the government continues to engage and encourage young people to participate in the recruitment process.

Representing him, the Commissioner for Youth Development, Patrick Aghambah, called on traditional leaders and P-Gs to work together in recruiting ten youths from their respective communities to enlist in the Army through the current recruitment initiative.

The Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Community Affairs, Tony-Collins Nwabunwanne, noted that the recruitment is aimed at individuals aged 18 to 22 and urged them to consider joining the Army.

Meanwhile, the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has released a public statement urging Igbo traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth organisations, and community leaders to refrain from encouraging young individuals in the South East to enlist in the Nigerian Army.

In a statement issued by the group’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, IPOB claimed that the Nigerian Army is attempting to engage influential figures in the South East to promote military enlistment.

IPOB raised concerns that this initiative may not serve the best interests of Igbo youth.

The Biafra agitators also questioned the equity of military recruitment and career progression within the armed forces, asserting that the South East is allocated fewer recruitment opportunities compared to other regions.

Furthermore, they highlighted a perceived underrepresentation of Igbo officers in senior military and security roles across the nation.

The statement said: “Before encouraging our youths to enlist, we urge community leaders to consider the track record of treatment toward officers of Igbo origin and the broader issues of equity, justice, and representation.”

IPOB has expressed heightened concerns regarding the safety and well-being of soldiers, especially those assigned to conflict areas, and has urged the Nigerian military to provide more transparency concerning casualties in current security operations.