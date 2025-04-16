‘You Are A Fool’ – Phyno Blasts Journalist Over Claims Of Telling Igbos Not To Invest In Lagos

Nigerian rapper, Chibuzor Azubike Nelson, popularly known as Phyno, has debunked the accusation of selling his ₦10 billion estate in Lagos to an Arab businessman and warning Igbos against investing in the state.

Naija News reports that the journalist with the X handle, JustSociety4All, alleged that Phyno reportedly said it was a mistake to invest in Yoruba land, where his Igbo people are not welcomed.

The post read, “Musician Phyno has allegedly sold off his ₦10 billion estate in Lagos to an Arab man from Libya. According to Phyno, it was a mistake building such an estate in Yoruba land, where he feels his people are not welcomed.

“He stated, ‘The last election opened my eyes. The hatred towards Igbos is something that seems like it will last forever. Instead of building in Yoruba land, I’m relocating my estate to Enugu, where my people will make good use of it and it will remain safe for generations.’”

In response, Phyno described the report as a lie and questioned what the journalist intended to achieve with it.

He wrote, “You are a fool for cooking up this type of lie!!! Where are you heading with this? Anwu nta.”

Meanwhile, Phyno has stated that music is a jealous and tasking career.

According to him juggling marriage and music together is incredibly difficult.

Sharing his thoughts on celebrities getting married, Phyno opined that most celebrities careers crash when they get married.

He stated this in a recent episode of the In ‘My Opinion’ podcast.