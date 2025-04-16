William Gallas Not Confident Over Arsenal’s Chances Against Real Madrid

Former Chelsea defender, William Gallas is not confident about Arsenal’s chances of knocking out Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League despite their massive advantage.

Note that Arsenal are going into the Champions League quarter-finals second-leg tie at the Santiago Bernabeu with a 3-0 first-leg win over Real Madrid.

Ahead of the match, which will kick off at 8 p.m. tonight, William Gallas told Slingo that, “The words ‘big game’ fall short when describing Real Madrid vs Arsenal; it will be a monumental clash.”

Note that with a draw, a win, or a 2-0 defeat in favour of Real Madrid tonight, Arsenal have qualified for the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Despite the slim chance of Real Madrid scaling through to the next round of the competition, Gallas remains cautiously optimistic about Arsenal’s chances of advancing to the semi-finals, highlighting concerns about the team’s recent inconsistencies.

“Arsenal don’t have a choice but to perform at the same level as last week… The result was amazing. But, I’m a little bit disappointed with Arsenal”, William Gallas said.

“After that performance against Real Madrid, a world-class performance, they drew 1-1 to Brentford.

“With Arsenal, you never know what they can do, they’re not consistent enough. They have to qualify since they’re 3-0 up, there’s no debate.

“The Bernabeu does produce a different atmosphere to most stadiums though. If anyone can turn around a 3-0 loss, it is Real Madrid.”