Why I Stand Firmly With President Tinubu – Gov Eno

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has reiterated his stand in supporting President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reported that Governor Eno, on Tuesday, at the flag-off of the 65km 3-lane dual carriageway in Nsit Atai part of the ambitious 750km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, drummed support for President Tinubu’s second tenure bid.

In a brief statement on his 𝕏, on Wednesday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor explained that he stands with Tinubu so that he could complete the projects he has started in his first tenure.

His words: “Yesterday (Tuesday), I was honored to represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, at the flag-off of the 65km 3-lane dual carriageway in Nsit Atai part of the ambitious 750km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. I sincerely thank Mr. President for this bold and visionary project. As a coastal state, Akwa Ibom is grateful to be a beneficiary of this life-changing infrastructure.

“This road will unlock massive economic opportunities, connect previously unreachable communities, boost interstate commerce, and create jobs for our people. I urged our youths to maintain peace and support the contractors, while assuring that compensations will be paid once funds are released by the Federal Government.

“Our administration will continue to support the Federal Government to ensure the timely completion of this project. We stand firmly with President Tinubu because the hand that has started this work must finish it. May God grant him the strength to deliver on this great vision. God bless Akwa Ibom State.”