Wayne Rooney Applauds Marcus Rashford After Shinning For Aston Villa Against PSG

Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney has praised Marcus Rashford following Aston Villa’s impressive performance against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-final second-leg match on Tuesday.

Rooney commended Rashford for his outstanding contributions during the Champions League match at Villa Park, where he played a crucial role in Villa’s comeback from a 2-0 deficit to secure a 3-2 victory over the French Ligue 1 champions.

Despite Villa’s valiant effort, they were unable to progress to the semi-finals after losing 3-1 in the first leg in Paris, resulting in a 5-4 aggregate defeat to PSG. PSG will now advance to face either Arsenal or Real Madrid in the next round.

Commenting on Rashford’s effort, Rooney emphasized the importance of the Englishman, who is on loan at Aston Villa, bringing that level of performance back to Manchester United once he returns to Old Trafford at the end of the season.

“They were on the front foot; PSG seemed rattled, and Villa pressed forward confidently,” Rooney remarked during his analysis on Amazon Prime. “I want to highlight Marcus Rashford’s performance—he displayed the quality we know he possesses.”

Rooney pointed out Rashford’s ability to take on defenders, his drive, and his awareness of creating opportunities. “When that goal went in, you could truly feel the shift in the atmosphere, giving Villa players the belief that they could turn the tie around,” he noted.

He expressed his hopes for Rashford to carry this momentum back to Manchester United: “I look forward to seeing him perform at that level when he returns.”