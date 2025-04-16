Video: Celebrity Auto Dealer IVD Proposes To Blessing CEO

Popular Lagos-based auto dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, widely known as IVD, has officially proposed to internet personality and self-acclaimed relationship therapist, Blessing Okoro, popularly referred to as Blessing CEO.

In a video making the rounds on social media, IVD is seen kneeling as he pops the question to Blessing, who emotionally accepted, saying, “Yes, Yes, Yes I will marry you Ikechukwu Darry Ogbonna.”

Shortly after, Blessing took to Instagram to share her emotions, posting: “For the first time I did not want drama.

“For the first time I did not want the noise.

“I just wanted peace and softness!

“To hear our heart beat as 1 and hear you breathe into my face.

“Let’s do this together as we take this journey forever.

“YES YES YES I WILL MARRY YOU.

“IKECHUKWU DARRY OGBONNA.”

The proposal comes nearly three years after the tragic death of his wife, Bimbo Ogbonna, who sustained fatal injuries during a fire incident in their home, allegedly sparked by domestic violence.

Following Bimbo’s death, her family publicly accused IVD of years of physical abuse. However, Blessing CEO came to his defence, claiming she was his relationship therapist and asserting that Bimbo had been emotionally unstable and prone to violence, ultimately labelling her a suicide victim.

Her comments led to her arrest and subsequent remand in March 2023 by the Lagos State Federal High Court over her involvement in the controversial case.

Both IVD and Blessing CEO have faced heavy criticism on social media, with many users condemning the pair and questioning the nature of their relationship, especially in light of the past incident.

Watch the proposal video below.