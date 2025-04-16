University Dismisses Former Security Aide To Ebonyi Governor For Alleged Cult Involvement

The Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (AE-FUNAI) has dismissed a former security aide to the Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, Felix Okemini, following allegations of cult-related activities during the institution’s matriculation ceremony.

In a letter signed by the university’s registrar, Ifeanyi Igwe, AE-FUNAI officially informed Okemini of his dismissal.

Naija News reports that Okemini had previously been sacked by Governor Nwifuru last month due to the controversy surrounding his conduct during the university’s matriculation on March 14, 2025.

Okemini, who had been admitted to study political science, was pictured at the event wearing insignia believed to be linked to a secret cult group.

The image quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread condemnation. Many called for both his dismissal from the university and his removal from his position as security aide to the governor.

In response to the outcry, Governor Nwifuru relieved Okemini of his duties as his special assistant on security for the Ebonyi North District. Shortly after, AE-FUNAI suspended Okemini and formed a panel to investigate the allegations.

The university’s dismissal letter outlined the findings from the investigation, confirming that Okemini had attended the matriculation ceremony but had not completed his registration or obtained a matriculation number as a student at AE-FUNAI.

The panel observed that Okemini had engaged in behaviour associated with cult activity, including chanting songs and displaying insignia during the event.

The letter also stated that Okemini’s actions raised serious security concerns within the university community, which was deemed unacceptable for a new student.

The university emphasised that it strongly opposes cultism, which is in violation of the Matriculation Oath Okemini took on the same day.

Following the investigation, the university decided to withdraw Okemini’s admission, effective immediately. The dismissal letter instructed Okemini to return all university property to the Chief Security Officer or the Dean of Students’ Affairs and stay away from the university campus.