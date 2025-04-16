Trump’s Policies Destabilising Nigeria’s Market – FG Cries Out

The CEO of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, has stated that the inconsistencies in President Donald Trump policies is destabilizing the Nigerian market.

He lamented that the ongoing instability in the global oil markets is negatively impacting Nigeria’s economy.

He said that while falling petroleum product prices may benefit consumers, the broader economic consequences are severe for Nigeria, which heavily relies on oil exports.

“As consumers, we are happy that the price is coming down, but…as a nation, it’s not good for our economy because our revenue inflow is also impacted,” Ahmed told State House Correspondents at the Meet-the-Press briefing series organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

“Most importantly, what is even destabilising the market is inconsistencies in the way the USA President Donald Trump also sends his policies. He moves today. Tomorrow, he reverses. So, it’s been challenging to predict the next level,” Ahmed explained.

He cited a recent sharp drop in prices, from $73 to $60 per barrel in a single day, as an example of how revenue inflows are being disrupted.

Further compounding the crisis are domestic challenges, including pipeline vandalism and reduced production, he argued.

His comments follow recent OPEC reports indicating that Nigeria’s oil output has fallen to approximately 1.4 million barrels per day.

In recent weeks, Trump’s aggressive trade policies, including sweeping tariffs on goods from several nations, especially China, and threats of levies on other countries, have injected uncertainty into global markets.

These measures, often abruptly announced or reversed, have disrupted supply chains and investor confidence, contributing to fluctuations in commodity prices, including crude oil.

The NMDPRA Chief told journalists: “Recently, as we all know, the global oil market – not only the oil market but the global economy – has been a bit volatile in the sense of the new American government’s policy of tariffs, not only targeted at China but at the whole world.

“Investors and traders not only in the oil and gas industry but also in the general economies of the world are moving left and right to the extent that some are doing day trading. That means you do your trading today. You close by the end of today because you never know what tomorrow’s policy will drive the market into.

“So the crude oil and petrol products market continues to have a downward trajectory because of these inconsistencies and policies of the government of the United States, and the key aspect of it is the aspiration of the American president to ensure that the crude oil pricing, or the crude oil price, comes down to maybe below $50 a barrel; that’s why he encourages more exploration in his country.”

Turning to the local implications, Ahmed acknowledged that while lower product prices benefit Nigerian consumers, the overall impact on the economy is negative.

He said, “So how does it relate to our own local industry regarding crude oil pricing, product pricing, demand and supply? We see a downward trajectory in terms of product pricing and crude oil pricing.

“So, we are happy as consumers of the derivatives of product pricing that the price is coming down, but when you look at it globally as a nation, it’s not good for our economy because our revenue inflow is also impacted.

“If the crude oil price, like what happened some Fridays ago, where it dropped in one day from about $73 a barrel to $60, you can see that in terms of our crude oil production, our revenue is impacted severely.”