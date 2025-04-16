Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 16th April, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 16th April, 2025

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be in office for two terms of eight years.

Naija News understands that Eno, a governor elected on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023, made this known at the flag-off of the Akwa Ibom section of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project on Tuesday afternoon.

“Let me end by assuring our president (Tinubu), our people-loving president, who will complete 8 years because we are going to stand by him,” Gov. Umo Eno.

Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (rtd), has summoned the suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Dr Ngozi Ordu, to the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Naija News reports that the Secretary to the State Government, Ibibia Lucky Worika, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Ibas directed Fubara to present comprehensive documentation and records of appointments, including justifications and procedures followed over the past two years of his administration.

Worika disclosed that the summons will also serve as an opportunity for Fubara to explain why he believes he should be reinstated to office.

The Federal Government has declared Friday, April 18, and Monday, April 21, 2025, as public holidays to mark the Christian festivals of sacrifice and resurrection, Good Friday and Easter Monday, respectively.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, extended heartfelt congratulations to Christians across the nation on the joyous occasion of Easter.

Naija News reports that Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, stressed the significance of Easter, urging Nigerians to embody the virtues of sacrifice and love displayed by Jesus Christ, who died for the redemption of mankind.

The Minister, through the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Magdalene Ajani, also called on Nigerians to use the holiday period to pray for the peace, unity, and stability of the nation.

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has apologised to residents of the state over the failure of the government to prevent another deadly attack that claimed the lives of over 50 people.

Naija News reports that the tragic incident which occurred in the early hours of Monday, left the community in mourning as gunmen stormed the area, killing dozens, razing homes, and displacing hundreds, barely two weeks after a similar attack in Bokkos LGA resulted in the death of scores.

In a video shared by Channels Television, Mutfwang, during a visit to the Zikke community in the Bassa Local Government Area, broke down in tears on Tuesday, saying he had never envisaged that such an attack will happen, considering the arrangement the state government had put in place.

The governor, accompanied by security chiefs and members of the state executive council, visited the grieving community to commiserate with the families of the victims and assess the scale of destruction.

He appealed to the people to remain vigilant and assist security agencies by providing timely intelligence that could help prevent future attacks.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has announced a further rise in Nigeria’s headline inflation, with the rate climbing to 24.23% in March 2025, marking a 1.05% increase from the 23.18% recorded in February.

Naija News reports that this development was revealed in the NBS’s latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for March 2025, which noted a 4.4-point rise in the inflation figure within a month.

According to the report: “The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 117.34 in March 2025 reflecting a 4.40-point increase from the preceding month.

“In March 2025, the Headline inflation rate rose to 24.23% relative to the February 2025 headline inflation rate of 23.18%.

“Looking at the movement, the March 2025 Headline inflation rate showed an increase of 1.05% compared to the February 2025 Headline inflation rate.”

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has strongly condemned the move by the PDP Governors’ Forum to recommend his replacement, labelling it as unconstitutional and in direct conflict with existing court rulings and the party’s guiding principles.

This development follows an earlier report by Naija News stating that the PDP governors, in a meeting held in Ibadan, Oyo State, proposed that the Deputy National Secretary step in as acting National Secretary until a permanent replacement from the South East is confirmed.

The suggestion appears to be an effort to manage the ongoing dispute between Senator Anyanwu and Honourable Sunday Udeh-Okoye over control of the office.

Responding to this, Anyanwu maintained his authority and legitimacy as the elected National Secretary of the party, saying attempts to dislodge him have no constitutional backing.

According to Anyanwu, those behind the Governors’ Forum’s recommendation are damaging the integrity of the party and ignoring legal precedents. He referenced a Supreme Court verdict delivered in March that nullified earlier rulings used by dissenting members to challenge his position.

He also drew attention to a Federal High Court order from January, which explicitly barred the PDP, its leadership, and the Deputy National Secretary from assuming or assigning the duties of the National Secretary.

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Bashiru, has defended the charges to electricity consumers in Nigeria, noting that energy providers have to cover the costs of their operation.

Bashiru noted that the companies are run with a profit objective, and they have to cover production, transmission, and distribution costs.

According to him, there is nowhere in the world where electricity is cheap, and Nigeria itself is not running a socialist system where production, transmission, and distribution of electricity are carried out for the free use of citizens.

Naija News reports the APC scribe made the statement on Tuesday against the background of a recent complaint by the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, of a sharp surge in his monthly electricity bill.

Hamzat, in a meeting with the Rural Electricity Agency (REA) in Lagos on Monday, complained that the disco raised the electricity bill to his quarters from ₦2.7m in March to ₦29m in April.

In response, Bashiru, who spoke during an interview with Channels Television, noted that charges could be determined by the size of the house, gadgets in use and energy requirements.

The former Senator, who represented Osun Central Senatorial District in the 9th Senate from 2019 to 2023, added that the government is doing its best in not only making power supply available to the citizens, but also replacing age-long infrastructure deficit in the energy sector.

Nigerian music star, Peter Okoye, better known as Mr P, has opened up about enduring over two decades of betrayal and manipulation from his family.

Naija News reports that this comes after the singer testified in a high-profile case before the Federal High Court in Lagos, where his older brother and former manager, Jude Okoye, stands accused of money laundering and the alleged diversion of royalties belonging to their defunct music group, P-Square.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is prosecuting Jude Okoye on a seven-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of N1.38 billion, $1 million, and £34,537.59, alongside his company, Northside Music Limited.

In a post on his Instagram story on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, Peter advised that people should not drown in silence over ill treatment from family, stressing that he did for the past 20 years.

Mr P asserted that any family that steals, discriminates or ignores one’s pain is not family, adding that his sanity matters and he is now prioritising his mental health.

Super Eagles of Nigeria and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray, has stressed that he is not thinking of his next destination yet.

Note that Victor Osimhen has become a hot commodity in European football, attracting the attention of prominent clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester United, among others.

Recent reports indicate that Osimhen has narrowed down his potential future clubs to two options: Juventus and FC Barcelona.

Despite the speculation surrounding his next move, the Nigeria international has stressed that any decision he makes will prioritize the collective interests of all parties involved. He made it clear that his time at Galatasaray has been meaningful, stating, “Galatasaray will always have a space in my heart.”

After helping Galatasaray secure a 2-0 victory over Samsunspor in the Super Lig, Osimhen spoke with NTV about his plans ahead of the expiration of his loan deal in Turkey. “There are always rumours about me, but I live in the moment. Right now, I’m enjoying all of this,” he said.

In a thrilling evening of UEFA Champions League quarter-final action, Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund put up fierce performances, but it was Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain who ultimately secured their places in the semi-finals based on aggregate scores.

At Villa Park, Aston Villa delivered a commendable effort against PSG, narrowly losing the Champions League tie 5-4 on aggregate after a 3-2 victory in the second leg.

In Germany, Borussia Dortmund faced a daunting task after losing the first leg to Barcelona. They rose to the challenge with a spirited 3-1 victory in the return match.

Hence, Dortmund’s effort fell short, as Barcelona advanced to the Champions League semi-finals with a 5-3 aggregate scoreline due to their commanding first-leg performance.

The results of these matches mean that both Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are set to compete in the Champions League semi-finals.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.