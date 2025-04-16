‘Tinubu’s Government Focused On Strengthening Security Efforts With Major Military Investments’

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to restoring peace and stability in Nigeria, placing security at the heart of its Renewed Hope Agenda.

This was the central message delivered by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, during the First Quarter Media Stakeholders Seminar held at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

Highlighting a multi-pronged strategy to confront rising insecurity, Idris pointed to the government’s substantial investment in defence equipment, the ongoing development of military personnel through training and retraining, and intensified intelligence efforts as evidence of the seriousness with which Tinubu’s government is addressing the national security crisis.

“Insecurity and terrorism are not uniquely Nigerian challenges – they are global threats that even the most advanced and sophisticated nations of the world continue to grapple with… What truly makes the difference is how nations respond,” Idris said.

He further explained that Tinubu’s administration is laser-focused on building a formidable security framework: “Under the 8-Point Renewed Hope Agenda of this administration, the cardinal objective is undoubtedly to guarantee our national security through a clear and strategic focus on investing in the right tools, systems, and personnel to secure our nation.”

The seminar, themed “Media as a Key Component of Joint Task Force Commanders’ Operational Success,” underscored the pivotal role the media plays in not only reporting security developments but also shaping public perception and morale in times of conflict.

Represented by Jibrin Ndace, Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, Idris praised the initiative as timely, noting that it reflects “a deep understanding of the Chief of Defence on the critical role of communication in modern warfare, especially in an era where information can influence outcomes as much as firepower.”

He urged media professionals to serve as responsible partners in the fight against terrorism by promoting accurate narratives and denying airtime to criminal elements.

“Let us be clear: whether they are called Boko Haram, bandits, terrorists, kidnappers, unknown gunmen — they are all criminals, enemies of the Nigerian state, and must be treated as such,” Idris stated.

He added that journalists must walk the fine line between public interest and national interest.

“The media, without a doubt, is a worthy partner in our national security architecture… the press must strike a delicate balance between the public’s right to know and the imperative to protect national interest.”

In his address, the Minister urged media houses to amplify the heroism of security forces, celebrate the resilience of affected communities, and highlight government progress in restoring order rather than glorifying acts of terror.

Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, also stressed the need for the military to embrace creative and transparent communication to build public confidence and counter fake news.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, represented by Air Vice Marshal Sayo Olatunde, observed that in modern warfare, media influence extends beyond traditional reporting.

“Today, media are integral to the execution of tactical, operational, and strategic plans and further serve as a powerful tool for shaping public perceptions and opinions… The information space is becoming as equally contested as the battlefield,” he said.

Musa acknowledged the risks posed by fake news, adding that the rapid pace of news circulation, particularly on social media, requires military commanders to maintain constant vigilance and professionalism in their communication.

“It becomes crucial that media operations be professionalised, proactive, and fully integrated into operational planning… commanders and media professionals must work together to ensure that the right messages are conveyed at the right time to the right audience,” he concluded.