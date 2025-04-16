Tinubu Only Gives Appointment To People He Knows Or Someone From His Tribe – El-Rufai

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has stated that President Bola Tinubu only gives appointment to someone from his tribe or to someone he knows.

According to him, Nigeria has being moving backwards sing Tinubu took over power.

El-Rufai accused Tinubu’s government of incompetence, nepotism and betrayal of the founding ideals of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He shared his reservation in an interview with Deutsche Welle Hausa in Katsina. He said Nigeria was worse off today in terms of insecurity, economy and governance than it was under previous administrations.

“Ever since the assumption of office of Tinubu as Nigeria’s president, the country has begun to go backwards.

“Insecurity has increased, the economy is dwindling, affluent people are now poor, and ethnic profiling is on the rise.

“Whoever he is giving an appointment to must be someone he knows or from his tribe.

“They can dismiss that, but Nigerians are not stupid. There is no way your name is this, and they will say no, you are from Katsina,” he said.

Meanwhile, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has clarified the rejection of the coalition, alliance, and merger proposal led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, stating that the discussions were not recognized by the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday, Governor Makinde explained that such significant political arrangements should not be made without proper consultation with the party’s governing organs.

“We didn’t just wake up and say me as xyz in the party just draw the party into any arrangements when the party organs do not have a clue on what you are doing,” Makinde said.

“They have no clue of what is in this coalition. They also have no clue whether this is personal or whether you are doing this in the best interest of the party and the people of Nigeria. Those are critical.”

His comments came in response to Atiku’s announcement on March 20 at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, where he, along with Malam Nasir El-Rufai and Peter Obi (represented by Tanko Yunusa), declared the formation of a coalition aimed at challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

Makinde reiterated the position of the PDP Governors’ Forum, which distanced itself from the coalition.

He defended the Forum’s communique, emphasizing that the resolutions had been made after thorough consultations with party stakeholders.

“The resolutions reflected the wide consultations with party stakeholders,” Makinde said, highlighting that the Ibadan meeting, where the decisions were made, had been validated by the leadership of his party.

He further explained that the governors did not meet in isolation but had also invited key party managers, including the acting National Chairman, National Legal Adviser, and the National Organizing Secretary.

“Other members of the NWC were waiting around the venue of the meeting, just in case there would be any need for them,” he added.

Makinde stressed that there must be a process in place for any coalition or merger discussions, stating that if the party organs were to pursue such a move, the leadership and managers of the party must be involved.

“If the managers of the party, the organs of the party are going into a merger or coalition, there’s need for the managers of the party to know,” he explained.

However, he clarified that individual members are free to associate with whoever they choose, but as a party, the PDP had not reached that stage yet.

“Our first assignment is to put the party on a sound pedestal,” Makinde said. “Politics is a game of interest. You must be interested, you must have alignment with the wider organs of your party before you go out to meet other people.”