JUST IN: Tinubu Inaugurates National Census Committee

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, April 16, officially launched a high-level committee tasked with overseeing the upcoming national population and housing census.

In a statement released by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, it was announced that the committee is expected to present an interim report within three weeks.

Naija News reports that the President emphasised the importance of the census for national development, as it plays a vital role in accurate planning and informed decision-making across various sectors, including healthcare, education, security, and economic strategy.

The last census in Nigeria took place in 2006, nearly twenty years ago, and recorded a population of 140,431,790, comprising 71,345,488 males and 69,086,302 females.

President Tinubu highlighted the essential role of a technology-driven approach in achieving credible and verifiable outcomes, as well as the necessity for collaboration among all relevant agencies and stakeholders, as stated in the announcement.

He also pointed out the significant need for funding in this endeavour, encouraging committee members to explore both domestic and international financial resources.

“Work with all relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning. This ministry has to take charge of this because you cannot budget if you do not know how many we are.

“We expect you will touch on the technology area because the census must be technology-driven. Things have changed since the last time that we conducted this exercise. The enumeration has to be technology-driven with biometrics and digitalisation,” he said.

Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila represented the President at an event held at the State House in Abuja.

Senator Atiku Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning and chair of the Presidential Committee on Population and Housing Census, assured the President that the committee would submit its report within the stipulated three-week timeframe.

The minister recalled President Tinubu’s guidance to ministers during their 2003 retreat, encouraging them to think innovatively and utilize available resources, even in challenging economic circumstances.

Bagudu highlighted that, despite global economic difficulties, Nigeria is making consistent progress under President Tinubu’s leadership, pointing to enhanced foreign exchange stability and a favorable growth trajectory.

He stated that the committee would propose practical solutions, including strategies for mobilizing both domestic and international resources to finance the census.

Muhammed Idris, the Minister of Information and a member of the committee, stressed the importance of accurate data for effective planning across all sectors, asserting that a reliable census is essential for generating such data.

Nasir Isa Kwarra, Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC) and committee Secretary, indicated that the commission has already initiated preparations for the national population and housing census in partnership with the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and other relevant stakeholders.

He noted that efforts have been concentrated on identifying essential requirements and establishing the necessary groundwork for the President to make an informed decision regarding the actual execution of the census.

Kwarra has guaranteed the Nigerian populace that the National Population Commission is dedicated to conducting a reliable, technology-enhanced enumeration process that will facilitate efficient national planning and development.

The committee, consisting of eight members, includes the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Director General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the Principal Secretary to the President, and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Operations (Office of the Chief of Staff).