‘This Is About Nigeria, Not Me’ — Atiku Defends Coalition Efforts To Unseat APC In 2027

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has dismissed concerns from some governors within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who are opposed to the planned opposition coalition, insisting the initiative transcends personal ambition and is focused on pulling Nigeria out of what he describes as the misgovernance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that PDP governors, after a meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State, declared they would not engage in any merger or coalition arrangements ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In their communique, the governors affirmed that the PDP would remain the major opposition platform and contest the elections as a united front.

They added that while the party remains open to accommodating individuals or groups from other parties, it has no intention to dissolve into a broader alliance.

However, Atiku, who flew the PDP flag in the 2023 presidential race, compared the emerging coalition to the historic G34 group that paved the way for the formation of the PDP and Nigeria’s eventual return to civilian rule.

In a statement released by his spokesperson, Paul Ibeh, Atiku clarified: “The coalition is not about Atiku, it has gone beyond that. It is like the G34 movement that rescued Nigeria from long years of military rule. It is not a desperation on the side of Atiku.

“It is like the G34 where Dr. Alex Ekwueme, Abubakar Rimi, Francis Ellah, Sule Lamido stood their ground, insisting that Military rule in Nigeria must end.

“This movement, this time around is not about military rule, but the movement to save Nigeria from the misrule of the APC. The coalition is about Nigeria.

“The PDP governors no doubt are an important arm of the party, but when the push comes to shove, there will be alignments and realignment. When the time comes they will see the light and will join the band wagon.”

Meanwhile, former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam, has lamented the current state of the PDP, arguing that Nigerians have largely lost trust in the party due to unresolved internal issues and ongoing leadership failures.

Appearing on Arise Television’s The Morning Show, Suswam said: “There are many fundamental problems in PDP and those problems have not been sorted out. So, a lot of people, in their minds are no longer in PDP, a lot of stakeholders and that’s because of the failure of leadership in PDP.”

He warned that unless the PDP addresses its leadership vacuum and fields a credible presidential candidate in 2027, the party stands little chance of returning to power. He further criticised the practice of awarding the presidential ticket to the highest bidder.

“This is a party that has structures all over the country, but because of a lack of good leadership, that has diminished substantially.

“Two factors that can enhance PDP’s chances in the next election. The first is transparent leadership. People have lost confidence in PDP completely.

“The second issue is the candidate. When we talk about candidates, let us have people who have interests. It is not just about somebody sitting and saying I want to be presidential candidate of PDP, that will not suffice,” Suswam added.

In a contrasting position, PDP stalwart and Board of Trustees member, Bode George, issued a stark warning, asserting that Atiku’s emergence as the PDP’s 2027 flagbearer could spell the end for the party.

Speaking on a television programme, George declared: “If he (Atiku) picks it (PDP’s ticket), that is the end of this party. If he picks it by manipulation, which was what was done the last time, we will not accept it.”

Atiku, who has contested the presidency multiple times since the 1990s, finished second in the 2023 general elections, losing to APC’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In the lead-up to 2027, he has spearheaded a multi-party alliance unveiled on March 20, 2025, aimed at unseating the Tinubu-led administration.

This coalition features prominent figures like Labour Party’s Peter Obi and former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai. It hopes to capitalise on the strong showing both Obi and Atiku recorded in the 2023 polls.

Nonetheless, Bode George maintained his objection, commending PDP governors who resisted aligning with Atiku’s coalition. He criticised Atiku for failing to address the crisis within the PDP.

The PDP chieftain said, “No, if he is the leader of the party, he would have waded into it (the crisis). The fact that he was the presidential candidate of the party at the last election doesn’t mean he is a bona fide, fixated leader of the party. If he’s running for his private interest, it’s different from the interest of the party.

“He cannot be. This is what I am saying. There was eight years in the north, there should be eight years in the south. That is the dictate, that is the doctrine of the PDP. I can’t say he cannot contest; he can go to any party because it is his constitutional right but as far as we are concerned, he cannot be the candidate.”

George added that he has no desire to see Tinubu re-elected in 2027 and wants the PDP to produce a southern candidate capable of winning the presidency.