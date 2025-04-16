They Will Eventually Come Around – CUPP Reacts To PDP Govs Coalition Rejection

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has stated that plans for a coalition of opposition parties to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 gener,al elections remain on course.

Speaking in an interview with Punch, CUPP National Secretary, Peter Ahmeh, described the Peoples Democratic Party governors rejection of the coalition as a tactical survival move.

At a meeting in Ibadan, the PDP Governors’ Forum, led by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, categorically stated that the party would not engage in any coalition or merger.

However, Ahmeh argued that that the coalition was in the interest of all opposition stakeholders.

He said the comments by the PDP governors reflected internal party dynamics and did not preclude eventual collaboration.

He said, “Every party’s interest is to win more people to its fold.

“If you look at what they said, they also added that they welcome individuals or groups interested in joining the PDP.”

He emphasised that coalition politics does not mean the dissolution of party identities, stressing that the CUPP initiative is rooted in shared goals rather than structural mergers.

“An alliance or coalition does not mean losing your party’s identity. What we are building is collective strength. And I know that even within the PDP, many understand this and will eventually come around,” he said.

Ahmeh criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress for what he described as its increasingly authoritarian approach toward opposition parties.

“The APC has been very harsh to the opposition. What we’re seeing now are strategic moves by opposition parties to survive in Nigeria’s current political environment.

“Our focus is clear—removing the APC from power. Their governance has been disastrous, and we have a president who spends more time outside the country than leading it,” he noted.

He concluded with optimism, stating, “I have no doubt that we will succeed. Eventually, we will defeat the APC in 2027.”