‘State Judicial Service Commission Refused To Accept My Retirement Letter’ – Rivers Magistrate Who Condemned Ibas’s Rule

A retired Chief Magistrate of Rivers State Judiciary, Ejike King George, has publicly rejected the official explanation for his compulsory retirement, calling it a misrepresentation and accusing political influences behind his removal from office.

In a statement released on Tuesday, George dismissed the allegations of misconduct that were cited as the reason for his compulsory retirement.

The Rivers State Judiciary announced his removal on February 10, 2025, claiming he was guilty of gross misconduct, including a prolonged absence from duty without official leave from August 25, 2023, to December 2024.

A disciplinary panel set up by the State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) had reportedly found George guilty and recommended his removal.

In his response, George presented documentary evidence to counter the allegations and suggested that the claims against him were politically motivated.

In a statement obtained by SaharaReporters, he also disclosed an unusual attempt to retire voluntarily, which was obstructed by the Secretary of the State Judicial Service Commission, who allegedly refused to accept his resignation letter unless certain sections were removed.

He said, “My attention has been drawn to a recent publication from the office of the Chief Registrar, alleging that I was compulsorily retired by a so-called panel for willfully staying away from work from August 25, 2023, to December 2024. He also claimed that I was merely seeking public support and sympathy. In response, I have chosen to provide documents as evidence, so the public can judge for themselves.”

He added, “Please note that I chose this medium (going public) to communicate because the Secretary of the State Judicial Service Commission refused to accept my retirement letter, insisting that I expunge certain texts as a condition.”

Political Context Surrounding The Controversy

The controversy surrounding George’s retirement comes amidst heightened political tensions in Rivers State, following the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara by the State House of Assembly and the subsequent declaration of a state of emergency by the federal government.

George had previously linked his resignation to the current political climate in the state, describing the government as a “quasi-military” regime that was incompatible with democratic values.

In his resignation letter dated April 11, George stated that remaining in office would amount to “tacit and naïve acquiescence” to an “alien and antithetical” governance style.

The Chief Registrar of the Rivers State High Court, David Ihua Maduenyi, dismissed George’s allegations, stating that they were an attempt to deceive the public and garner undue sympathy. Maduenyi insisted that George’s removal was purely disciplinary and had no connection to politics.