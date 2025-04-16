South West PDP Re-Elects Ajisafe As Chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South West Zone, has re-elected Kamorudeen Ajisafe as its zonal chairman.

Naija News reports that Ajisafe was re-elected on Wednesday during the party’s elective zonal congress held at the Emeritus Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall, opposite UCH, Ibadan.

The congress was supervised by the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, who served as chairman of the Electoral Committee and Chief Electoral Officer.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitored the exercise, which was conducted amid tight security.

Delegates from all six South West states of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti were present at the congress, which was widely described as peaceful, well-organized, and a demonstration of party unity.

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, and the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, commended the party for its resilience and commitment to unity despite ongoing internal challenges.

They praised the spirit of cooperation that led to Ajisafe’s uncontested re-election. PDP leaders, including Chief Olabode George; Deputy National Chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja; and other key stakeholders, were also in attendance.

Speaking, Ajifase promised to work for the unity of the party. He assured that he and his executives would deliver on their mandate and return the party to the line of victory.