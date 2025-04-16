South East Must Endorse Tinubu For Second Term – Umahi

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has said South East must come together and endorse President Bola Tinubu for second tenure.

Naija News reports that Umahi stated this at the official flag-off of the construction of the 465-kilometre Calabar–Ebonyi–Benue–Nasarawa–Abuja Super Highway.

Speaking at the event that took place at Amuro Primary School in Afikpo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, on Wednesday, Umahi noted that President Tinubu was the first to appoint an Igbo man as Minister of Works.

In his remarks, Ebonyi Governor, Francis Nwifuru, who represented the President, said the project reflected Tinubu’s resolve to deploy infrastructure as a tool for national development.

“This project reflects the President’s resolve to deploy infrastructure as a tool for national development and growth.

“We shall remain resolute in our support for the administration of Mr. President as a way of reciprocating this gesture,” he said.

Nwifuru emphasized the significance of the road project to boosting the economy of his state. He stated that the project would enhance connectivity of the state, adding that it was a game changer.

“For us as a State, this project is especially significant. We are a landlocked state with vast potential in agriculture, solid minerals, and trade.

“For years, our progress has been slowed down by poor connectivity with other States but today, we break that barrier. With this flagship road construction, we are writing a new chapter — One of progress, prosperity, and integration.

“And as Governor of Ebonyi State, I say this without reservation: this project is a game-changer. For our farmers, it means faster access to regional and national markets.

“For our traders, it means reduced cost of transportation. For our students, it means more secure and accessible roads to institutions across state borders. For our youth, it means employment. For our local economy, it means growth.

“This initiative is not merely a civil engineering task. It is a bold declaration that the era of isolation, marginalisation, and infrastructural neglect is giving way to an era of transformation, inclusion, and nationwide accessibility,” he added.

Tinubu Is a Unifier – Umahi

On his part, the Minister of Works, Umahi, described Tinubu as a unifier and patriotic leader. He said the President had Ndigbo at heart and showed it through his appointment.

The immediate past Governor of Ebonyi called on Ndigbo to support the President’s second term bid in 2027.

“He does not discriminate, but he is a unifier, a true Nigerian and patriotic Leader who has the entire nation at heart.

“This is a legacy project of the President, and the legacy projects are spread across the entire regions of the country.

“Ebonyi has been so marginalised that even as governor, I couldn’t lay my hands on any reasonable project from the federal government, but President Tinubu, within a short period, has changed the narrative for the better.

“We have every cause to be grateful to Mr President. This is one President that have Southeast at heart.

“He is the first President to appoint a Southeasterner as Minister of Works. We didn’t have projects like this before, but today, Mr President is working for all regions of the country.

“Mr President has reunited the entire country, and the southeast has no cause not to stand for Mr President. Ndigbo are wiser and won’t join hands with those who don’t like the country.

“We must come together as a region to endorse Mr President for a second term,” he said.