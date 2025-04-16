Sexual Harassment: Natasha Rejects Out-Of-Court Settlement Proposal By Akpabio’s Lawyer

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has firmly rejected an out-of-court settlement proposed by the legal counsel representing Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Olisa Agbakoba (SAN).

The senator, who had accused Akpabio of sexual harassment, maintained that the matter should not be settled outside the court and called for a thorough investigation into her allegations.

In an interview with The Nation, Akpoti-Uduaghan expressed her discontent with the settlement proposal, saying, “Out-of-court settlement? To settle how? Who? What about how I felt? I don’t know how to explain it. I am not looking for an out-of-court settlement for today, and as of now, it is out of it. I don’t think I’m looking for it because nobody has to suffer this amount of intimidation just because she is speaking out her truth.”

The senator emphasized that the focus should be on justice, not settlement. “It is not about settlement; it is about justice,” she said, expressing her frustration with the situation.

She added, “Akpabio’s actions are sending a negative signal to President Tinubu’s government. He should subject himself to an investigation.”

Naija News reports that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s refusal to settle follows Agbakoba’s request for her to substantiate her claims, which he contended lacked adequate evidence.

The lawyer had earlier called on the senator to provide more proof in support of her sexual harassment allegations, arguing that they fell short of the necessary threshold to constitute a valid case of harassment.

In his response, Agbakoba urged Akpoti-Uduaghan to provide further evidence of her claims, especially after having previously indicated that she would do so.

He pointed out the contradictions between Akpoti-Uduaghan’s statements and actions, particularly regarding the timeline of the alleged harassment.

“Allegations must be scrutinized with diligence and care to avoid weaponizing them for vendetta,” Agbakoba said. He questioned the senator’s behavior, particularly how she praised Akpabio publicly on social media shortly after the alleged incident. “On one hand, you complained about sexual harassment on December 8, 2023, but on the other, you praised Senator Akpabio who you allege sexually harassed you on December 9, 2023,” Agbakoba pointed out. He referred to these contradictions as requiring careful consideration.

Agbakoba also noted that while Akpoti-Uduaghan had described the alleged harassment as occurring on December 8, she had continued to speak highly of Akpabio on social media on December 9, praising his birthday event in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

He called these actions contradictory and questioned the senator’s motivations, urging the public to consider the inconsistencies in her story.

While Agbakoba did not outright deny the possibility of harassment, he emphasized the importance of thorough investigation and due process, stating, “There is no defined description of harassment. It could be words or behavior, but I doubt any absolute physical act in respect of Mrs. Akpoti-Uduaghan and Akpabio.”