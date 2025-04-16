Ruben Amorim Confirms Andre Onana’s Return To Manchester United Squad

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has confirmed that the club’s embattled goalkeeper, Andre Onana, will be reinstated as the starting goalkeeper for the upcoming Europa League clash against Lyon.

Andre Onana was benched during the Premier League match against Newcastle United following a subpar performance in the first leg against Lyon.

Before the first-leg tie, tensions escalated in a public dispute between Onana and Lyon midfielder and former United player Nemanja Matic.

Despite Onana’s previous struggles, Amorim decided to bring him back into the starting lineup ahead of the Europa League tie, as Altay Bayindir, who played in Onana’s absence, also had a difficult outing, conceding four goals against Newcastle.

“Onana will play tomorrow,” Amorim said during the pre-game press conference.

“As a coach and former player, first of all, I try to do things that can help a player in this situation.

“We speak about managing players physically but we also have to manage them mentally.

“We had one weekend where I felt it was better for Onana not to play and a good thing for Altay to play.

“When I made that decision last weekend I talked before with Andre. That is important for me to explain to the player what I am thinking.

“Sometimes it is my feelings as a coach that can make my decision more than what they are saying to me. I have the conversation but then it is my decision in the end.”

The matchup between Manchester United and Lyon is critical for the Premier League side as they seek to overturn the deficit from the first leg and progress in the tournament. Note that the first leg ended in a 2-2 draw.