Real Madrid Send Warning To Arsenal Ahead Of Champions League Clash

The reigning UEFA Champions League holders, Real Madrid, have issued a warning to Arsenal, advising them to brace for a “very long” 90 minutes.

Note that Arsenal will face Real Madrid at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, aiming to secure their place in the Champions League semi-finals after a commanding 3-0 victory in the first leg of their quarter-final tie in London.

The Gunners are keen to capitalize on their advantage, while Real Madrid are determined to mount a historic comeback.

Historically, Real Madrid have never overturned a three-goal deficit from the first leg in the Champions League; however, they are known for extraordinary late-game heroics, having orchestrated remarkable comebacks during their title runs in 2022 and 2024.

In the 2022 semi-finals, Madrid stunned Manchester City by scoring two goals in the dying moments of regulation, forcing the match into extra time and ultimately advancing with a 6-5 aggregate score.

The following year, the team was poised for elimination against Bayern Munich until Joselu’s late brace dramatically shifted the momentum and secured their place in the finals.

To enhance the matchday atmosphere, UEFA has approved Real Madrid’s request to close the roof at the Bernabeu, promising an electrifying experience for the fans as they rally behind Carlo Ancelotti’s side in pursuit of a comeback.

On the morning of the crucial second leg, Real Madrid shared a captivating social media post that highlighted their determined spirit by translating the phrase “Ninety minutes at the Bernabeu are very long” into multiple languages, reflecting the anticipation surrounding the match.

Jude Bellingham, a key player for Real Madrid, expressed confidence during a pre-match press conference, stating, “There is an expectation from around the world that when we find ourselves in these challenging situations, we can emerge victorious, even when it appears daunting.”