Prime Suspect, Four Others Plead Not Guilty Over Murder Of Final-Year Student

The Kwara State government, on Tuesday, arraigned five individuals suspected of being involved in the brutal killing of Hafsoh Lawal, a final-year student at the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin.

The suspects were presented before the state High Court in Ilorin.

The tragic incident, which occurred on February 10, 2025, saw the prime suspect, AbdulRahman Bello, arrested at his residence in Offa Garage area of Ilorin.

Police reportedly found the dismembered body of his girlfriend, Hafsoh, in his room. Bello was immediately apprehended and interrogated by the Kwara State Police Command, after which the case was initially brought before a magistrate’s court.

Following the need for diligent prosecution, the Kwara State government took over the case. The five defendants, AbdulRahman Bello, Ahmed Abdulwasiu, Suleiman Muhydeen, Jamiu Uthman, and AbdulRahman Jamiu, were all present in court on Tuesday.

The five suspects face a five-count charge, including conspiracy, removal of body parts, draining the victim’s blood, and being in possession of human parts and blood. Despite the serious nature of the charges, all five defendants pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

Among the charges, AbdulRahman Bello is accused of raping the deceased, Hafsoh Lawal, an offence punishable under Section 283 of the Penal Code (CAP P4), Laws of Kwara State.

The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Senior Ibrahim, led the prosecution team in the court proceedings.

While all of the defendants, except for Bello, had legal representation, the prime suspect was provided with pro bono legal assistance.

Justice Hannah Ajayi, the trial judge, ordered the remand of all the defendants at Oke Kura Prison. She also adjourned the case until May 7, 2025, for the commencement of the trial.