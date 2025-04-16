Police Refute Reports Of Fulani Herdsmen Attack In Enugu

The Enugu State command of the Nigeria Police Force has denied claims that Fulani herdsmen recently carried out multiple attacks on villages within the state, resulting in the deaths of at least 25 individuals.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, the command described the reports as “completely false, sensational, and misleading.”

The police emphasised that the information included fabricated names and events that did not take place in the state.

Ndukwe characterised the report as a “deliberate effort to mislead the public and undermine the work of security agencies dedicated to ensuring peace and safety in the region.”

Several media outlets had reported that approximately 25 people were killed in recent days, with many others injured in the agricultural communities of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area due to alleged attacks by herdsmen.

These reports suggested that the recent violence has overwhelmed local communities, leaving a path of death, displacement, and increasing despair among residents, prompting many to flee to the neighbouring Anambra and Kogi States in search of safety.

The police spokesperson said, “The report is speculative and lacks credibility, particularly in its use of vague terms such as ‘at least’, which have no place in factual journalism.”

Ndukwe also referenced the State Commissioner of Police, Mamman Giwa, who denounced the spread of “false, malicious, and unfounded reports intended to mislead the public and incite unwarranted fear.”

Reiterating its dedication to fighting crime and criminal activities, Ndukwe encouraged the public to ignore the misleading information and maintain their trust in the state’s security measures.