Police Declare Daughter Of ABC Transport Owner Wanted

The Nigeria Police Force has issued a wanted notice for the daughter of Frank Nneji, the founder of the well-known ABC Transport, Ihuoma Julia Nneji, in connection with alleged cybercrime activities.

Naija News reports that the announcement was made on Tuesday evening by the Nigeria Police Force National Cyber Centre (NPF NCCN) in Abuja, as shared on the official Facebook page of the Force.

The notice specified that her alleged offences include “criminal defamation, injurious falsehood, and cyberstalking.”

Additional investigations reveal that Miss Nneji is accused of participating in cyberbullying and blackmailing an Abuja businessman (name withheld) alongside her associates from August to September 2024.

In response to the alleged online blackmail, social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, known as Verydarkman, issued a stern warning on September 24, 2024, through a video post, demanding that Miss Nneji retract her blackmailing statements and apologise to the businessman within 24 hours.

He threatened to pursue her with evidence if she failed to comply within the specified timeframe.

Meanwhile, the Kwara State government, on Tuesday, arraigned five individuals suspected of being involved in the brutal killing of Hafsoh Lawal, a final-year student at the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin.

The suspects were presented before the state High Court in Ilorin.

The tragic incident, which occurred on February 10, 2025, saw the prime suspect, AbdulRahman Bello, arrested at his residence in the Offa Garage area of Ilorin.

Police reportedly found the dismembered body of his girlfriend, Hafsoh, in his room. Bello was immediately apprehended and interrogated by the Kwara State Police Command, after which the case was initially brought before a magistrate’s court.

Following the need for diligent prosecution, the Kwara State government took over the case. The five defendants, AbdulRahman Bello, Ahmed Abdulwasiu, Suleiman Muhydeen, Jamiu Uthman, and AbdulRahman Jamiu, were all present in court on Tuesday.

The five suspects face a five-count charge, including conspiracy, removal of body parts, draining the victim’s blood, and being in possession of human parts and blood. Despite the serious nature of the charges, all five defendants pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

Among the charges, AbdulRahman Bello is accused of raping the deceased, Hafsoh Lawal, an offence punishable under Section 283 of the Penal Code (CAP P4), Laws of Kwara State.

The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Senior Ibrahim, led the prosecution team in the court proceedings.

While all of the defendants, except for Bello, had legal representation, the prime suspect was provided with pro bono legal assistance.