“Play Your Part For God And Country” – INEC Chair Tasks Youths On Electoral Integrity

The Chairman of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has called on African youths to take an active and positive role in fostering peaceful and credible elections across the continent.

Yakubu made this appeal on Tuesday while delivering a lecture at the Civil Service University in The Gambia. The statement detailing the event was released by the commission on Wednesday.

Speaking to students of International Affairs and Diplomacy, as well as those studying Peace and Conflict Studies, Yakubu addressed the theme: “Democracy and Peaceful Elections in West Africa.”

He encouraged young Africans to approach the electoral process with integrity and a deep respect for democratic principles. He described youth involvement as a critical element for the success of electoral activities on the continent.

According to him, young people are central to the functioning of Election Management Bodies (EMBs), especially as they often serve in temporary or ad hoc roles during elections.

“Young people form the backbone of election duty staff,” he stated, underlining their pivotal role in essential electoral operations such as voter registration.

Yakubu also cautioned against involvement in any form of electoral malpractice and urged young people to uphold national interest and legal standards during the electoral process.

“If you want peaceful elections, play your part for God and country. Do the right thing. Obey the laws and regulations. That’s how we make every vote count,” he said.

He further advised young political party agents to refrain from spreading falsehoods capable of sparking unrest or undermining public confidence in the electoral process.

Highlighting the impact of information in the digital era, the INEC Chair warned of the risks posed by misinformation and fake news.

“Don’t be among the fake news merchants. If it’s not verified, don’t share it,” Yakubu cautioned.

As he wrapped up his address, he encouraged young people across Africa not to lose hope in democracy but to remain deeply involved in nurturing and protecting it.