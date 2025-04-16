Oyedepo’s Daughter Narrates How Hired Killers Came For The Winner’s General Overseer

Love Oyedepo Ogah, the daughter of the General Overseer of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, has revealed an account of a failed assassination attempt on her father by hired killers.

In a viral video shared by Love, she described how the assailants, who had entered their house with the intent to kill Bishop Oyedepo, could not find him despite searching the entire property.

Recalling the terrifying incident, Love narrated, “One particular night, we were visited in our house by hired killers, and they specifically stated right from when they entered the gate that they ‘are here to execute him’—by him, my father.”

She explained that the killers demanded to know where her father was, shouting, “Where’s he? Where’s he?” Despite the tense situation, Bishop Oyedepo was reportedly in the house, standing in front of the assailants, but they failed to see him.

Love continued, saying, “They were like, ‘Where’s he? Where’s he?’ But he was looking at them the entire time and they couldn’t see him.”

The assailants spent hours ransacking the house in search of the bishop but left the premises without finding him.

In the aftermath of the terrifying encounter, Love said her father calmly emerged from his room and addressed the family, saying, “I was staring at them the entire time.”

According to her, the killers searched every part of the house but mysteriously failed to locate the man they were sent to kill.