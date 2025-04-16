Ogun State Governor Unveils Mascot, Logo, Theme Song For National Sports Festival

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has unveiled the mascot, logo, and theme song for the upcoming 2024 National Sports Festival.

The governor carried out the unveiling during a ceremony held in the state earlier today, April 16, ahead of the National Sports Festival, which will kick off from May 16 to 30, 2025.

Represented by his Deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Abiodun expressed the state’s commitment to delivering an extraordinary, inclusive, and inspiring National Sports Festival that aims to be a hallmark in Nigeria’s sporting history.

In his address at the June 12 Cultural Centre, the governor reflected on Ogun State’s previous experience as a host nearly twenty years ago, emphasizing that the state is now equipped and eager to welcome participants with innovative approaches that promise to elevate the National Sports Festival.

Highlighting the creativity behind the festival, Abiodun celebrated the theme song composed by Dr Bayo Adepetun, describing it as rich in rhythm and spirit, and acknowledged the efforts of the talented team from the Ministry of Culture who brought the mascot to life. He noted that these artistic elements encapsulate the energy, cultural heritage, and aspirations of the Ogun State community.

The governor assured that thorough preparations are underway for an exceptional event, revealing that the government has invested significantly in enhancing existing facilities and constructing new ones to align with world-class standards.

These developments aim to create a lasting legacy from the festival, reinforcing Ogun State’s ambition of becoming a prominent hub for sports tourism and athletic excellence in Nigeria.

“From May 16 to May 31, the spirit of Nigerian sports will resonate throughout Ogun State. Let’s come together to make this event remarkable, unforgettable, and a true celebration of talent, unity, and national pride,” the governor added.