Obasa Reacts As Court Overturns His Removal As Lagos Speaker

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has hailed a court judgment declaring that his removal as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly is illegal, unconstitutional, and void.

In a judgment delivered on Wednesday, the court also declared the proceedings and resolutions of the House, which led to Obasa’s ousting on January 13, 2025, null and void.

Obasa, the reinstated Speaker of the State House of Assembly, had filed a lawsuit against the House of Assembly and the newly appointed Speaker at the time, Mojisola Meranda.

Naija News reports that the ruling was passed by Justice Yetunde Pinheiro of the Lagos State High Court.

The suit, filed on February 12, 2025, through his counsel, Afolabi Fashanu (SAN), argued that his removal was carried out while the Assembly was on recess and he was outside the country.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Wednesday, Obasa said the judgment would encourage Assembly members to move forward with unity and renewed purpose.

He said: “This is a victory for the Lagos State House of Assembly as an institution, and for both present and future members.

“The court’s decision today further strengthens our resolve to advance together in unity as lawmakers.

“We remain committed to working in harmony, for the benefit of our constituents, Lagos State, and Nigeria as a whole.”