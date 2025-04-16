‘Nuhu Ribadu Should Clear The Mess’ – APC Chieftain Reacts To Killings In Plateau, Benue States

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has urged the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to proffer an urgent solution to the shedding of innocent blood in Benue and Plateau States.

Naija News reports that in the last few days, no fewer than 100 Nigerians have been killed in Benue and Plateau by bandits and criminal elements, causing chaos across the country.

About 51 people were killed on Monday by gunmen in the Zikke and Kakpa communities in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, while several others were left injured.

Also, a series of attacks were recorded in Otukpo, Benue State, with scores of Nigerians killed and houses burnt down by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Reacting to the tragic incidents, Joe Igbokwe, in a post via his Facebook page, urged Ribadu to take immediate action to stop the killings, adding that shame cannot continue.

He wrote, “The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, should clear the mess and stop the shedding of innocent blood in Plateau State and Benue State.

“The shame cannot continue. Enough is enough!”

Meanwhile, the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Muftwang, has issued a strong warning to the perpetrators and sponsors of the recent wave of violence in the state, stating that justice will catch up with them.

Naija News gathered that a string of deadly assaults in Bassa Local Government Area has left more than 100 residents dead within a span of two weeks.

In a statewide address following the violence, Muftwang reassured citizens of the government’s resolve to protect lives and resist any attempt to normalise bloodshed in the region.