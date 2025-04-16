Notorious Bandit Leader Kachalla Bello Kaura Eliminated In Zamfara

Troops of Operation FANSAN YANMA have successfully neutralized Kachalla Bello Kaura, a notorious bandit leader, in a tactical operation carried out in Goburawar Dawan Jiya village, located in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Sources disclose to Zagazola Makama that the operation was part of a week-long offensive campaign that culminated in the death of Kaura and several of his fighters during a strategic raid on their hideout.

Kachalla Bello Kaura was identified as a key terror figure responsible for multiple deadly attacks across Zamfara, Kebbi, and Sokoto States.

He was also linked to the terror group Ansaruddin and was believed to have facilitated the group’s incursion into Bagega Forest and the Gando Game Reserve. Reports suggest Kaura had received training in assembling and deploying improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during his involvement with the group.

Born in Sunke village in Anka LGA, Kaura was the younger brother of the late Kachalla Alhaji Shadari, another infamous bandit kingpin who was eliminated by security forces in January 2023 during an operation in the Sunke Forest.

Following Shadari’s death, Kaura assumed leadership of the group, continuing to orchestrate violent attacks, particularly in the Anka, Bukkuyum, and Gummi LGAs of Zamfara State. He was also responsible for cross-border assaults in parts of Kebbi and Sokoto States, often attributed to Lakurawa by security agencies.

The successful operation came after weeks of surveillance and coordinated intelligence gathering, leading to a major victory against the bandit network. Security sources confirmed that the neutralization of Kaura and his fighters represents a significant blow to the terror group.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to maintaining pressure on terror and bandit networks in the North West region. They have urged residents to continue providing credible intelligence to support ongoing military and security efforts aimed at eradicating such threats.