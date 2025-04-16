New Alaafin Of Oyo Makes Fresh Appointments

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, has appointed a new chief of staff and a special adviser.

This announcement was made in a statement released on Wednesday by the monarch’s previous chief of staff, Rotimi Osuntola, titled ‘Re: My New Role as Special Adviser to His Imperial Majesty, The Alaafin of Oyo.’

The appointment follows Osuntola’s elevation to the role of special adviser to the throne by Oba Owoade.

Osuntola served as the chief of staff to the monarch from January until early April 2025.

The statement reads, “It is with deep humility that I formally acknowledge and accept the new responsibility bestowed upon me by His Imperial Majesty, Iku Baba Yeye, The Alaafin of Oyo, as Special Adviser to the Throne. It’s indeed a privilege to serve the throne of Oyo in any capacity that His Majesty deems fit.

“From the very beginning of His Majesty’s ascendancy, I have been blessed to stand by him, offering support financially, intellectually, and morally, alongside many others who believe in the greatness and continuity of the Alaafin’s legacy.

“It has been a sacred duty and a personal honour to contribute towards assembling a formidable team, ensuring a smooth selection process, and working diligently towards a coronation befitting of Oyo’s royal heritage.

“It’s indeed an honour to have served as the Chief of Staff. While this position is now to be taken up by Mr Bayo Ajibade, to whom I send my congratulations, I welcome this new role of Special Adviser, and I encourage all, both at home and in the diaspora, to extend their total support to Mr Ajibade, as he assumes this vital position.”

Osuntola reinstated his commitment to the state and the Yoruba land as a whole.

He said, “I remain committed to the enduring vision and progress of Oyo and Yoruba land in general as may be achievable through the means Alálè may utilise. My resolve to use my decades of experience as a leader in various conglomerates both within and outside Nigeria remains firm.

“I shall continue to serve the Alaafin, Oyo Kingdom, and especially the Yoruba nation with the same dedication and sincerity that has guided me thus far.

“To everyone who has reposed confidence in me—members of the royal household, key stakeholders, community leaders, and distinguished sons and daughters of Oyo—I say thank you.

“Your trust means everything, and together, we will continue to build a future that honours our past and uplifts generations to come.”