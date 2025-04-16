NCC In Recruitment Scandal, Accused Of Regional Bias

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has secretly employed 17 new staff members, including 11 from northern Nigeria, raising concerns about regional favoritism and poor leadership within the commission.

Inside sources revealed to SaharaReporters that the recruitment was carried out without transparency, prompting unease about the commission’s management.

The sources further disclosed that the secret recruitment took place amidst a backdrop of declining revenue and deteriorating service quality in Nigeria’s telecom industry. Despite the sector’s contribution to GDP dropping from 16.43% to 13.21%, and widespread complaints about the quality of service, the NCC’s leadership has been criticized for focusing on staff expansion rather than addressing the industry’s challenges.

Of the 17 newly hired staff members, 11 are from northern Nigeria, two are from the South-East, and four are from the South-West. This hiring pattern has sparked concerns about regional bias, especially considering the current economic struggles within the telecom sector.

“With telecoms contribution to GDP dropping from 16.43 to 13.21, and with telecoms quality deteriorating and massive losses, the leadership at NCC is busy with employing new staff secretly,” a source inside the commission said.

This development follows a recent promotion exam within the NCC, which has also been embroiled in controversy. There have been widespread claims of irregularities and favoritism in the promotion process, further fueling frustrations over the commission’s operations.

“Already the recent promotion exam is embroiled in massive controversy. What is going on at the NCC? Who is in charge? Is someone paying attention?” the source questioned, expressing concerns over what is seen as growing dysfunction at the NCC.