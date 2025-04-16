‘NBA Should Refund The Money Immediatey’ – Adegboruwa Reacts To Rivers’ ₦300 Million Request

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has called for the immediate refund of ₦300 million received by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) from the Rivers State Government.

Naija News reports that the renowned lawyer criticised the NBA for accepting the payment, labelling it as a “gift” with no justification, and urged the association to return the funds without delay.

In a statement issued to the press, Adegboruwa emphasised that the NBA, as the conscience of society, must avoid any association that could compromise its integrity.

He argued that the NBA should not hide behind semantics or bureaucratic procedures to keep the money, especially when many Nigerians are enduring hardship.

“The NBA has no basis for retaining this money. Lawyers are meant to champion the rule of law, and the NBA must not be seen to be cozying up to any government, particularly when the masses are suffering,” Adegboruwa said.

Adegboruwa suggested that the ₦300 million should be paid into an escrow account with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) until democratic governance is restored in Rivers State.

He further stated that the NBA is not a bank and should not be acting as a financial intermediary for such payments.

“If the money has already been spent, I urge all Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) and senior lawyers to contribute ₦1 million each to raise the amount,” he added.

The Senior Advocate expressed disbelief at the notion of the NBA seeking financial help for its conference, pointing out that lawyers already pay annual practicing fees, and additional charges are levied on those attending the conference. He reiterated that there is no justification for the NBA to beg for funds to host an event meant for lawyers.

Adegboruwa urged the elders of the Bar to step in immediately to address the situation, describing it as “a collective shame” for the legal profession.

He called on them to act swiftly to prevent further damage to the reputation of the NBA and uphold the integrity of the legal community.

The NBA’s decision to move its 2025 Annual General Conference from Rivers State to Enugu came as a response to the political developments in the state.

The protest was sparked by President Bola Tinubu’s decision to replace Governor Siminalayi Fubara with retired naval officer Ibok-Ete Ibas on March 18, 2025,

The full statement reads, “I read with utter shock and disbelief the story of N300M given to the Nigerian Bar Association by the Rivers State Government as part of support for the Annual General Conference.

“All lawyers in Nigeria pay their practicing fees annually. Money is also charged for lawyers who wish to attend the conference, such that there is no basis for NBA going cap in hand to beg for money to host a conference of lawyers.

“Lawyers are the conscience of the society, who are expected to champion the rule of law. Such an organization should not be seen to be romancing with any government, socially in the face of suffering by the masses of our people due to wicked economic policies and human rights abuses by the government. After all, he who pays the piper dictates the tune.

“We have no basis retaining the “gift” from Rivers State, so NBA should refund the money immediately. We should not hide under any semantics or bureaucracy to retain the money. It should be paid into an escrow account with the Central Bank of Nigeria pending the restoration of democracy in Rivers State. NBA is not a bank.

“I urge the elders of the Bar to intervene urgently to take away this collective shame. If the money has been spent, I urge all SANs and senior lawyers to contribute N1M each in order to raise the money.

“Going forward, NBA should thread cautiously in raising funds from all manner of persons and institutions. Lawyers in Nigeria are well endowed to fund any programme for the NBA.”