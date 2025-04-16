Kano Serial Killer Surrenders To Police

A 20-year-old man, believed to be responsible for a series of violent offences in Kano and parts of Jigawa States, has voluntarily turned himself in to the Kano State Police Command.

The individual, Umar Auwal, also known as ‘Abba Dujal,’ resides in the Wudil local government area of Kano State.

Naija News understands that the suspect has admitted to several serious crimes, including culpable homicide, armed robbery, and theft of motorcycles and mobile phones.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Kano State Command, SP Haruna Kiyawa, Auwal’s decision to surrender came after intensified police operations targeting criminal hideouts in the region.

Kiyawa noted that these efforts are part of a broader initiative to restore law and order and protect the safety of citizens and their property.

Auwal confessed to fatally stabbing a man known as ‘Boka’ in the Sabon Gari Quarters of Kano and stealing his Infinix Hot 40i smartphone, which he later sold for ₦40,000.

He also admitted to killing another individual in Kurna Quarters and stealing a Samsung S26 phone, which he sold for ₦160,000.

In a related incident in the Ringim local government area of Jigawa State, Auwal confessed to murdering a man and selling his stolen motorcycle for ₦300,000.

The PPRO stated that the suspect is currently in custody at the Homicide Section of the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), where detectives are working to verify his confessions and identify any potential accomplices or additional crimes.

The Commissioner of Police for the state, CP Ibrahim Bakori, praised Auwal for his choice to surrender and encouraged other criminals in the area to follow his example.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to eliminating criminal activities in Kano.

The police also appealed to the public to continue their cooperation with security forces by providing timely and reliable information to support ongoing security initiatives throughout the state.