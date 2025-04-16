Joshua Zirkzee Won’t Play For Manchester United Until Next Season

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has announced that forward Joshua Zirkzee will be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a significant hamstring injury.

Joshua Zirkzee sustained the injury during the team’s disappointing 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United in the English Premier League last weekend. He was visibly distressed as he was assisted off the pitch, highlighting the severity of his condition.

In his press conference ahead of the crucial Europa League quarter-final second leg against Lyon, Amorim confirmed, “He is out for the season. We need to prepare him for the next season now.”

He emphasized the progress the Nigerian-born Netherlands international had been making in various aspects of his game, noting, “It’s tough for any player to face such a setback, especially when they are improving. He needs to focus on his recovery moving forward.”

Since Joshua Zirkzee joined Manchester United from Bologna for a transfer fee worth €42.50 million on July 14, 2024, he has played 48 games in all competitions in which he scored 7 goals and provided three assists.

Zirkzee’s contract with the Red Devils is expected to expire on June 30, 2029 according to the transfer market website, which means that the 23-year-old Dutch forward still has four years to spend at Old Trafford.