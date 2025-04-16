Jonathan Denies Supporting Tinubu’s 2027 Re-Election Bid

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has firmly denied claims made by an online report stating that he tipped President Bola Tinubu for victory in the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement issued by his Media Office, Jonathan dissociated himself from the report titled, “Tinubu will win 2027 presidential election – Goodluck Jonathan,” which circulated on social media platforms.

The controversial report alleged that Jonathan had stated that no coalition formed to challenge Tinubu’s re-election would succeed.

According to the report, the ex-president made these comments during his visit to Seoul, South Korea, where he was honoured with the 2025 Sunhak Peace Prize.

However, the Special Adviser to Jonathan, Ikechukwu Eze, quickly debunked the claims, emphasising that the former president did not make any such statements about the 2027 elections.

In a message posted on Facebook on Wednesday, the Media Office of Jonathan clarified that the report was completely false.

The message read: “The attention of the Media Office of His Excellency Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2010-2015) has been drawn to a piece of false information with the above title, currently spreading on a segment of the social media.”

The statement described the report as “fake news fabricated by agents of disinformation.”

The former president’s office emphasized that Jonathan did not discuss the forthcoming 2027 elections with any journalist and reaffirmed his commitment to factual communication.

“At no point did Dr. Jonathan speak to any journalist on the forthcoming 2027 elections,” the message concluded, urging the public to disregard the false claims.